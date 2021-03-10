Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

UA opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

