Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 1,365 Shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 103,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 65,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96.

