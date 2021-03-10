BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Receives Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their outperform rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $14.50 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.20.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $797.18 million, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.65.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 74.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth about $127,000. 28.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

