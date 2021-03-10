BlackRock Inc. Has $126.70 Million Stock Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,454,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 562,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $126,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $35,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,645 shares of company stock worth $408,752 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.65.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.22). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATRA. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

