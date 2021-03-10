BlackRock Inc. Has $123.32 Million Stock Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,893 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Heritage Financial worth $123,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 341.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.78. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. Analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

