BlackRock Inc. Has $122.23 Million Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,633,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,758 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 18.23% of ScanSource worth $122,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 49.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 11.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 16,054 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 24.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

