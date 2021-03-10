BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,382,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 80,754 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.29% of MarineMax worth $118,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,293,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in MarineMax by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 16,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

HZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

HZO opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $52.12.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, Director Charles R. Oglesby sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $969,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,857.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 9,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $330,556.55. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 352,447 shares in the company, valued at $12,353,267.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,331 shares of company stock worth $3,000,191 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.