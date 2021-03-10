BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,107,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206,213 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.68% of Rush Enterprises worth $128,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,195,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,526,000 after acquiring an additional 415,479 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 21.7% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 680,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,385,000 after buying an additional 121,217 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 434,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,994,000 after buying an additional 266,205 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the third quarter worth $16,585,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 302,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after buying an additional 72,121 shares during the last quarter. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $576,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 12.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.