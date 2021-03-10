BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,666,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $120,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 397.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

BIPC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $70.30 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.