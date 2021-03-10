Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Reaches Market Cap of $197.12 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $197.12 million and approximately $20.44 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be purchased for about $334.44 or 0.00597536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.32 or 0.00504418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00069534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00055392 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00074479 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $302.78 or 0.00540963 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00074896 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 1,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,388 tokens.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

