Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Price Reaches $15.33 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $284.81 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for about $15.33 or 0.00027875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,012.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.31 or 0.00971249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.99 or 0.00341714 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000828 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002725 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.