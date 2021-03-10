Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $943,621.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for $108.56 or 0.00191986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $48.85 million and approximately $943,621.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00027772 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009592 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

