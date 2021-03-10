Birinyi Associates Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Birinyi Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.0% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Tesla by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tesla by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 426.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $899,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 76,713 shares of company stock valued at $61,006,819. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $6.74 on Monday, reaching $591.21. 847,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,326,660. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $567.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,200.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $798.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $582.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.