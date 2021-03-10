Birinyi Associates Inc. Has $930,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $220.53. 231,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,848,171. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.53. The company has a market cap of $430.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.