Birinyi Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock traded down $9.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $327.89. 124,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,946,037. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.54. The company has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a PE ratio of 432.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.88 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.04.

In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 319,750 shares of company stock worth $120,583,656. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

