Bio-Path (BPTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

BPTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.