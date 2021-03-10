Binance Coin (BNB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.57 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. Binance Coin has a market cap of $43.13 billion and approximately $8.57 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $279.09 or 0.00521851 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00069505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00059139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00075380 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00077281 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.78 or 0.00519397 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.41 or 0.00520579 BTC.

Binance Coin Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.