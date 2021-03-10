Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at New Street Research

New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BILI. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.81.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $107.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $2,352,000. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $3,857,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Bilibili by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bilibili in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Bilibili by 30.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,091,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after purchasing an additional 256,725 shares in the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

