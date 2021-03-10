Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,101.31

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,101.31 ($14.39) and traded as high as GBX 1,127 ($14.72). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,075 ($14.04), with a volume of 281,064 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,125.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,101.44. The company has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

In other news, insider James Gibson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,165 ($15.22), for a total value of £1,165,000 ($1,522,079.96).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.