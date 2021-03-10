BEST (BEST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BEST (NYSE:BEST) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BEST stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $839.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. BEST has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $5.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEST. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.80 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

