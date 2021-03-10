Berenberg Bank Boosts Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Price Target to GBX 1,070

Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 807.14 ($10.55).

Shares of DMGT stock traded down GBX 38 ($0.50) on Friday, reaching GBX 894 ($11.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. Daily Mail and General Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 997 ($13.03). The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 823.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 733.63.

In other news, insider The Viscount Rothermere sold 600,000 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.81), for a total value of £4,506,000 ($5,887,117.85). Also, insider Tim Collier sold 196,874 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.80), for a total value of £1,476,555 ($1,929,128.56).

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

