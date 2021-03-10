Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Trading Down 8.9%

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) shares traded down 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.26 and last traded at $42.95. 707,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 646,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.01.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.80 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,177,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,386,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

