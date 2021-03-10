Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 1.1% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $12,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

NYSE BDX traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $247.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,574. The stock has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 90.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.77.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.