Bata Price Hits $0.0383 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Bata coin can now be bought for $0.0383 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bata has a market capitalization of $193,375.48 and approximately $26.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bata has traded down 79.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.32 or 0.00365419 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000156 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . The official website for Bata is bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bata

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.