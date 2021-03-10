Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Trading Up 11%

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)’s share price was up 11% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $24.61. Approximately 195,466 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 88,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BSET shares. Sidoti upped their target price on Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.84 million, a P/E ratio of -11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $118.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

