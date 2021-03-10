Barrington Research Weighs in on CRA International, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CRA International in a report issued on Monday, March 8th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the business services provider will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. CRA International has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $71.44. The firm has a market cap of $535.53 million, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average of $48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CRA International by 523.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International during the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CRA International by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.