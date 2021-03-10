Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.58), Fidelity Earnings reports. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%.

NYSE:BNED opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. Barnes & Noble Education has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Barnes & Noble Education from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CAO Seema Paul sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $28,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Zachary Levenick purchased 25,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $119,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $137,495. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

