Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ITVPY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ITV from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ITVPY stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ITV has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $17.60.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

