Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

TWODF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Taylor Wimpey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

