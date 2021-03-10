Barclays PLC Sells 57,042 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,042 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $39,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 304.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $922,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $319.47. The company had a trading volume of 599,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,528. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $320.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.53.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

