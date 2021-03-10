Barclays PLC Has $156.47 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,021,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,236 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.88% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $156,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 454.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 29,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Truist started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.73. 3,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,430. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In other news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,425 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,568. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

