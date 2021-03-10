Barclays PLC Buys 650,000 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 209.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $106,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.20. 44,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,754. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.18 and a 12 month high of $113.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

