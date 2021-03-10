Barclays PLC Acquires 39,827 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 39,827 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Synopsys worth $45,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 534.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,838,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $5.20 on Monday, hitting $222.60. 33,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.68.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total transaction of $6,224,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,235,501.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,946 shares of company stock valued at $22,269,990. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.