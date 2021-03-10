Barclays Begins Coverage on Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Solid Biosciences has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.63.

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $640.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Solid Biosciences news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $65,777.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 21,088 shares of company stock worth $129,480 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $651,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $581,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 59,291 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 56,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

