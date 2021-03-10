Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

BSVN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.73. 17,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,004. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.21. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 35.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

