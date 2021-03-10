Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 461,484 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,249,508 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 461,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.76% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $54,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.9% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 57,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 137,171 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

ZION has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.84.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,464.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $229,047.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,760.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.