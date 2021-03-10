Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 551,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,421 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $51,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.32. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.89 and a twelve month high of $111.27.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

In other news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $210,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,411 shares of company stock worth $13,304,481 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.