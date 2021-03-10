Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $56,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 24.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 75.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $221.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.37. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.