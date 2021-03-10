Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $53.59 Million Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,081,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $53,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,544 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,397,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,960 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 987.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,042 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,871,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,107,000 after acquiring an additional 984,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,392,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,059 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DXC opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.78. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. Research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.58.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

