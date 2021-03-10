Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $52.31 Million Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,352,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 169,263 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.61% of AGNC Investment worth $52,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 669.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

