Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 252,854 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,774,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,854 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $54,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 2,247,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,851,000 after purchasing an additional 910,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 119,284 shares in the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

LAUR stock opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $17.46.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.