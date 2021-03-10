Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Trading Down 5.5%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.11 and last traded at $21.15. Approximately 7,538,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 7,518,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

BLDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -119.00 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

