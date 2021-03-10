Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $450,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 58,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,851,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $907,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock traded up $11.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,064.54. The company had a trading volume of 13,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,739. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,013.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,747.46.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total transaction of $145,842.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,754.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,377 shares of company stock valued at $14,495,463 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

