BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.47

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.47 and traded as high as $28.04. BAE Systems shares last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 258,736 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BAE Systems by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in BAE Systems by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,423,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after buying an additional 136,683 shares in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

