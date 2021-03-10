Badger Daylighting (BAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Badger Daylighting to post earnings of C$0.26 per share for the quarter.

Shares of BAD stock opened at C$42.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.48, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$39.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.55. Badger Daylighting has a one year low of C$18.00 and a one year high of C$43.95. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

About Badger Daylighting

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

