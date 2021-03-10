Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.59

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.59 and last traded at $49.53, with a volume of 3483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.94.

AX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,196 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $151,841.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,942.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,739,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,102,000 after buying an additional 412,654 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 41.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,246,000 after buying an additional 392,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,471,000 after acquiring an additional 381,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at $3,693,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

