AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $446.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,505,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,810,000 after buying an additional 870,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after buying an additional 665,714 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 33.3% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 11.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,299,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,919,000 after buying an additional 131,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,253,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after buying an additional 563,873 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

