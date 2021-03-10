Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,910 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of VMware by 146.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, William Blair downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.65.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW opened at $143.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $161.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.47.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.