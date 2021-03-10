Aviva PLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after buying an additional 128,989 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in TELUS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,604,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $502,915,000 after buying an additional 361,647 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in TELUS by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,389,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,293,000 after buying an additional 1,725,986 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 65,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in TELUS by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the period. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TU stock opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $21.61.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TU shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TELUS in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

