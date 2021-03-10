Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.05

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 293512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Aviva alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.